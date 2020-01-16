UrduPoint.com
Turkish, Iranian Defense Ministers Discuss Regional Developments Over Phone - Ankara

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 49 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 11:18 PM

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has discussed bilateral relations and the latest developments in the region in a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has discussed bilateral relations and the latest developments in the region in a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Defense Minister Hulusi Akar held telephone talks with Iranian Defense Minister Amir Khatami and Iran's armed forces chief of staff Mohammad Bagheri. During the talks, the sides exchanged views on bilateral and regional defense and security issues, in particular the latest developments in the region," the ministry said.

Tensions in the middle East have significantly escalated after a targeted US drone strike in Baghdad killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in early January. Iran retaliated by firing missiles at the Iraqi bases hosting American forces. Reporting no casualties and "only minimal damage" to the facilities, Washington responded with sanctions on 17 Iranian metals producers and mining companies as well as eight senior Iranian officials.

