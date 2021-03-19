Turkish, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discussed Syria, Afghanistan, Terrorism - Source

UrduPoint.com
Fri 19th March 2021 | 03:10 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, discussed Syria, Afghanistan and the fight against terrorism at their talks in Istanbul, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

"Our minister and his Iranian counterpart discussed bilateral relations, the situations in Syria and Afghanistan, and the fight against terrorism," the source said.

Zarif is currently paying a working visit to Istanbul. His talks with Cavusoglu, which lasted two hours, were also attended by Hakan Fidan, the director of Turkey's National Intelligence Organization.

More Stories From World

