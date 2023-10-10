Turkish, Italian foreign ministers discuss Israeli-Palestinian conflict

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani discussed the conflict between Israel and Palestine, Turkish diplomatic sources said Tuesday.

Fidan and Tajani discussed the latest developments in the region over the phone, the sources added.

The Palestinian Hamas group launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel early Saturday, firing a barrage of rockets and infiltrating Israel by land, air, and sea. It said the surprise attack was in response to the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and increased settler violence against Palestinians.

In retaliation, the Israeli military launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in Gaza has risen to 704, including 143 children and 105 women, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said early Tuesday. It said the number of wounded has risen to around 4,000.

At least 900 Israelis have been killed and over 2,600 others wounded in the fighting, according to the Israeli Health Ministry.