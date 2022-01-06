Turkish, Japanese foreign ministers discuss bilateral ties, cooperation

Turkish and Japanese foreign ministers on Thursday discussed bilateral relations and potential cooperation opportunities via video teleconferencing

ANKARA, Jan 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Turkish and Japanese foreign ministers on Thursday discussed bilateral relations and potential cooperation opportunities via video teleconferencing.

Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Twitter said he congratulated Yoshimasa Hayashi on his recent appointment as Japan's foreign minister.

"We discussed our bilateral relations and common areas of cooperation.

We are determined to take our strategic partnership to the next level in line with our historical friendship ties," Cavusoglu added.

As close allies, Turkiye and Japan enjoy strong bilateral ties. The two countries' strong bilateral relations date back to the Ottoman era.

Diplomatic relations began in 1924, followed by the establishment of the first Turkish mission in Japan in 1925. Political relations were upgraded to the level of strategic partnership in 2013.