Turkish Jets Neutralize 5 PKK Terrorists In N. Iraq

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 03:32 PM

Turkish jets neutralize 5 PKK terrorists in N. Iraq

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Turkish fighter jets neutralized five PKK terrorists during a counter-terrorism operation in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Airstrikes were carried out in Qandil region in coordination with the ongoing Operation Claw, the ministry said on Twitter.

It added that the operation also destroyed weapon emplacements and shelters used by PKK terrorists.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralize" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq. The ongoing offensive has neutralized dozens of terrorists so far. PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq as a base to plan cross-border terrorist attacks on Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

