Turkish Jockey Seriously Injured In Heavy Fall

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 03:02 PM

Turkish jockey seriously injured in heavy fall

A Turkish jockey on Sunday (Apr.18) was seriously injured in the fall at the Jockey Club of Turkey (TJK) race in Turkey's southern Adana province

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :A Turkish jockey on Sunday (Apr.18) was seriously injured in the fall at the Jockey Club of Turkey (TJK) race in Turkey's southern Adana province.

Samet Erkus had a severe head injury 5th race at Adana Yesiloba Racecourse, shortly after the start of the race on the 1200 meters turf track.

Jockey Erkus has been under treatment in the intensive care.

After the skull fracture was detected, he underwent surgery with suspicion of a cerebral hemorrhage. The condition of our jockey remains serious, according to the Jockey Club of Turkey.

More Stories From World

