Turkish Journalist Arrested for Insulting Erdogan on Live TV - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2022) A Turkish court ordered to arrest prominent journalist Sedef Kabas for making offensive remarks about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on live television, CNN Turk reported on Saturday.

The journalist mentioned an offensive saying about cattle in the palace when talking about Erdogan's policies on live tv.

Her words received attention on social networks and caused severe backlash from several Turkish officials, including the press secretary of the ruling Justice and Development party, Omer Celik, who called the remark immoral and stupid.

The Turkish Radio and Television Supreme Council launched a probe into the broadcaster that hosted Kabas.

On Saturday, a Turkish court ruled to arrest the journalist, according to CNN Turk.

Under the Turkish law, insulting the president is a criminal offense punishable by fine.