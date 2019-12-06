UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Journalist Injured In Paris Amid Clashes Between Police, Protesters - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 01:50 AM

Turkish Journalist Injured in Paris Amid Clashes Between Police, Protesters - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) A photojournalist from the Turkish Anadolu Agency was wounded during clashes between French security forces and demonstrators in Paris on Thursday, media reported.

According to the state-run Anadolu news agency, the photojournalist, Mustafa Yalcin, was injured in the eye when a gas canister used by the law enforcement officers hit him, breaking his mask. Yalcin was rushed to a nearby hospital after the incident.

On Thursday, the French Interior Ministry estimated that over 800,000 protesters took to the streets across France to rally against the controversial pension reform.

The French government has recently proposed replacing a generous pension system with a points-based scheme, angering railroad employees, teachers, police and other public workers.

The mass rally in Paris began at around 2.00 p.m. (13:00 GMT) at the Paris Est Train Station, en route to Place de la Nations. Among the strike's organizers were a number of the largest trade unions in France. To ensure security in the French capital, 6,000 police officers and gendarmes were mobilized.

Related Topics

Injured Police Interior Ministry France Paris Gas Media From Government

Recent Stories

15.88 million overnight tourists at hotels of Abu ..

2 hours ago

Speakers for paradigm shift from traditional teach ..

1 hour ago

Minister announces to establish 500-bed hospital i ..

2 hours ago

New Round of Russia-Ukraine-EU Gas Talks May Take ..

2 hours ago

Paris police use tear gas to disperse rioters at s ..

2 hours ago

UN appeals for aid to help millions of Zimbabweans ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.