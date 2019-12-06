Turkish Journalist Injured in Paris Amid Clashes Between Police, Protesters - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) A photojournalist from the Turkish Anadolu Agency was wounded during clashes between French security forces and demonstrators in Paris on Thursday, media reported.

According to the state-run Anadolu news agency, the photojournalist, Mustafa Yalcin, was injured in the eye when a gas canister used by the law enforcement officers hit him, breaking his mask. Yalcin was rushed to a nearby hospital after the incident.

On Thursday, the French Interior Ministry estimated that over 800,000 protesters took to the streets across France to rally against the controversial pension reform.

The French government has recently proposed replacing a generous pension system with a points-based scheme, angering railroad employees, teachers, police and other public workers.

The mass rally in Paris began at around 2.00 p.m. (13:00 GMT) at the Paris Est Train Station, en route to Place de la Nations. Among the strike's organizers were a number of the largest trade unions in France. To ensure security in the French capital, 6,000 police officers and gendarmes were mobilized.