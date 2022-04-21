UrduPoint.com

Turkish Justice Minister Says Explosions In Istanbul, Bursa Were Terrorist Attacks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Turkish Justice Minister Says Explosions in Istanbul, Bursa Were Terrorist Attacks

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) Explosions in Istanbul in Bursa, that occurred this week, were terrorist attacks, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Thursday.

One person has been killed after a bus with prison guards was blown up in Bursa on Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, an explosion occurred near a youth foundation building in Istanbul.

"Work (of law enforcement) continues at a rapid pace ... It's a fact that attacks are terrorist attacks," Bozgad said, as quoted by the A Haber broadcaster.

Related Topics

Terrorist Bursa Istanbul Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court fixes PTI's appeal in foreign ..

Islamabad High Court fixes PTI's appeal in foreign funding case for hearing

11 minutes ago
 At least 16 dead as blasts rock Afghan cities

At least 16 dead as blasts rock Afghan cities

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan to mark World Earth Day 2022

Pakistan to mark World Earth Day 2022

11 minutes ago
 Gov't Task Force Neutralizes 15 Armed Groups in Ph ..

Gov't Task Force Neutralizes 15 Armed Groups in Philippines - Authorities

11 minutes ago
 US Extends Requirement for Foreign Travelers to Be ..

US Extends Requirement for Foreign Travelers to Be Fully Vaccinated - DHS

13 minutes ago
 MLC system of DHQ Muzaffargarh goes digitalized

MLC system of DHQ Muzaffargarh goes digitalized

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.