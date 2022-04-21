Turkish Justice Minister Says Explosions in Istanbul, Bursa Were Terrorist Attacks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) Explosions in Istanbul in Bursa, that occurred this week, were terrorist attacks, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Thursday.

One person has been killed after a bus with prison guards was blown up in Bursa on Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, an explosion occurred near a youth foundation building in Istanbul.

"Work (of law enforcement) continues at a rapid pace ... It's a fact that attacks are terrorist attacks," Bozgad said, as quoted by the A Haber broadcaster.