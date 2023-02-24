Turkish Justice Ministry Issues 171 Arrest Warrants in Buildings Collapse Case - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The Turkish Justice Ministry has issued arrest warrants for 171 people as part of an investigation into suspected corruption during construction after thousands of buildings collapsed in earthquakes in the country's southeast, Turkish news agency Anadolu reported on Thursday, citing Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag.

Turkish media reported previously about similar arrests of those suspected of involvement in the case.

Powerful earthquakes hit parts of Syria and Turkey on February 6, toppling thousands of homes. The aftershocks that followed were felt by people in 10 Turkish provinces and neighboring countries. The death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey has exceeded 43,000. Several new earthquakes hit the area earlier this week as well, adding to the devastation.