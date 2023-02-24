UrduPoint.com

Turkish Justice Ministry Issues 171 Arrest Warrants In Buildings Collapse Case - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Turkish Justice Ministry Issues 171 Arrest Warrants in Buildings Collapse Case - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The Turkish Justice Ministry has issued arrest warrants for 171 people as part of an investigation into suspected corruption during construction after thousands of buildings collapsed in earthquakes in the country's southeast, Turkish news agency Anadolu reported on Thursday, citing Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag.

Turkish media reported previously about similar arrests of those suspected of involvement in the case.

Powerful earthquakes hit parts of Syria and Turkey on February 6, toppling thousands of homes. The aftershocks that followed were felt by people in 10 Turkish provinces and neighboring countries. The death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey has exceeded 43,000. Several new earthquakes hit the area earlier this week as well, adding to the devastation.

Related Topics

Corruption Syria Turkey February Media From

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi tours IDEX pavilions

Al Bowardi tours IDEX pavilions

26 minutes ago
 Commander of UAE Land Forces receives Deputy Comma ..

Commander of UAE Land Forces receives Deputy Commander of Malaysian Land Forces

56 minutes ago
 UAE Chief of Staff of Armed Forces meets with Mald ..

UAE Chief of Staff of Armed Forces meets with Maldives&#039; Defence Minister

1 hour ago
 Serbia Seeking to Upgrade Relations With US to Lev ..

Serbia Seeking to Upgrade Relations With US to Level of Strategic Partnership - ..

2 hours ago
 Murray's new comeback seals Qatar Open semi-final ..

Murray's new comeback seals Qatar Open semi-final place

2 hours ago
 Biden to Discuss Further Ukraine Support With G7 L ..

Biden to Discuss Further Ukraine Support With G7 Leaders, Zelenskyy on Friday- W ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.