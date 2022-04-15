Turkish Justice Ministry Supports Court Decision in Khashoggi Murder Case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) The Turkish court decision to suspend proceedings in the case of the murdered opposition Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is lawful, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Friday.

"The court's decision to suspend and adjourn proceedings in the Jamal Khashoggi case is lawful... Despite knowing this truth, the opposite claim of some politicians is a distorted interpretation made with political calculation," Bozdag wrote on Twitter.

On April 7, the Turkish justice ministry suspended court proceedings in Khashoggi murder trial and handed it over to Saudi Arabia.

Khashoggi went missing in 2018 after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The Saudi government initially denied any knowledge of Khashoggi's whereabouts but eventually admitted that he had been killed inside the diplomatic mission.

In September 2020, a Saudi Arabian court imposed sentences on eight defendants in the Khashoggi murder case. Five of them were sentenced to 20 years in prison, one to 10 years, and two others received seven years in prison.