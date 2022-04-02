UrduPoint.com

Turkish Justice Ministry To Move Khashoggi Murder Trial To Saudi Arabia - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2022 | 02:58 PM

Turkish Justice Ministry to Move Khashoggi Murder Trial to Saudi Arabia - Reports

The Turkish Justice Ministry has agreed to transfer the trial of Saudi suspects in the notorious murder case of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi to Riyadh, Turkish media said on Saturday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) The Turkish Justice Ministry has agreed to transfer the trial of Saudi suspects in the notorious murder case of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi to Riyadh, Turkish media said on Saturday.

Khashoggi is believed to have been murdered and dismembered by a Saudi hit squad inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018. Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman denied ordering the kill.

Turkey put 26 Saudis suspected of having a role in the brutal murder on trial in absentia, but Turkish prosecutors in Istanbul argued in a filing to the ministry that the case should be transferred to Saudi Arabia because the suspects were out of their reach.

The ministry has decided to grant this request, the Anadolu news agency said, a move it has been warned against by human rights defenders. Amnesty International said on Thursday that Ankara should not allow a murder to be covered up to fix its relations with Riyadh.

Related Topics

Murder Amnesty International Riyadh Saudi Ankara Istanbul Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman 2018 Media Jamal Khashoggi

Recent Stories

Africa's COVID-19 cases near 11.34 mln: Africa CDC ..

Africa's COVID-19 cases near 11.34 mln: Africa CDC

56 seconds ago
 U.S. dollar ticks up

U.S. dollar ticks up

58 seconds ago
 U.S. agricultural futures fall

U.S. agricultural futures fall

1 minute ago
 U.S. stocks rise after jobs data

U.S. stocks rise after jobs data

1 minute ago
 Int'l tourists to Cambodia up 114 pct in Q1: offic ..

Int'l tourists to Cambodia up 114 pct in Q1: official

7 minutes ago
 Japan's new vehicle sales drops for 3rd consecutiv ..

Japan's new vehicle sales drops for 3rd consecutive year amid COVID-19

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.