Turkish Justice Ministry to Move Khashoggi Murder Trial to Saudi Arabia - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) The Turkish Justice Ministry has agreed to transfer the trial of Saudi suspects in the notorious murder case of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi to Riyadh, Turkish media said on Saturday.

Khashoggi is believed to have been murdered and dismembered by a Saudi hit squad inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018. Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman denied ordering the kill.

Turkey put 26 Saudis suspected of having a role in the brutal murder on trial in absentia, but Turkish prosecutors in Istanbul argued in a filing to the ministry that the case should be transferred to Saudi Arabia because the suspects were out of their reach.

The ministry has decided to grant this request, the Anadolu news agency said, a move it has been warned against by human rights defenders. Amnesty International said on Thursday that Ankara should not allow a murder to be covered up to fix its relations with Riyadh.