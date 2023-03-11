Turkish-Kurdish Islamist Party to Back Erdogan in General Election - Leader

The leader of Turkey's Free Cause Party (Huda Par), Zekeriya Yapicioglu, said on Saturday that the party will not nominate a candidate in the upcoming general election and will support incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2023) The leader of Turkey's Free Cause Party (Huda Par), Zekeriya Yapicioglu, said on Saturday that the party will not nominate a candidate in the upcoming general election and will support incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Kurdish Islamist Free Cause Party opposes the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), banned in Turkey as terrorist.

"During the consultations that we held with our provincial and district organizations at the council meeting, we decided to support Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the 2023 presidential election and not nominate our candidate," Yapicioglu was quoted as saying by Turkish broadcaster CNN Turk.

On Friday, the Turkish Supreme Election Council unanimously voted to approve May 14 as the date for the presidential and parliamentary elections. The second round of the presidential election, if necessary, is scheduled for May 28.

Earlier on Saturday, the council said that it had cleared 36 parties to participate in the upcoming parliamentary elections.