Turkish, Latvian Foreign Ministers Discuss NATO-Related Issues - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Latvian counterpart, Edgars Rinkevics, discussed on Monday bilateral relations and issues related to NATO, the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"Today, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu held a telephone conversation with Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics.

Issues, related to NATO and bilateral relations, were discussed," the statement said.

Last week, The Financial Times reported, citing a source, that Turkey blocked the start of consideration of applications of Finland and Sweden to join NATO. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly said that he cannot "assess positively" the membership of the Nordic states in NATO due to their support for the Kurdistan Workers' Party and Kurdish YPG militia, which are designated as terrorist organizations by Ankara.