ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Rasmiya Awad, the sister of the killed leader of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) Abu Bakr Baghdadi, is currently held at a migration center and her fate will be determined by the Turkish law enforcement bodies, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Fahrettin Altun, the Turkish presidency's communications director, confirmed media reports that Awad had been detained during an anti-terrorist operation in northern Syria,

"We have certain legal procedures, which will determine the course of the trial.

Our relevant services detained [her] and will hold her at a migration center," Erdogan told reporters.

On October 27, US President Donald Trump announced that Baghdadi had been killed in Syria during a special operation by the US troops. Trump said Baghdadi had been under surveillance of the Defense Department for quite some time.

The Russian Defense Ministry's spokesman, Igor Konashenkov, said that Russia did not have reliable information that the US military had carried out an operation to "eliminate" Baghdadi. At the same time, the IS reportedly confirmed the death of its leader.