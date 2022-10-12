Turkish Leader Erdogan Arrives in Astana - Kazakh Presidential Press Office

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Kazakhstan on a state visit on Wednesday, the press office of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

"At the capital's airport, President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who arrived in Kazakhstan on a state visit, was met by the head of state, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev," the press service said on Twitter.

On Monday, the Kazakh foreign ministry said that during the two-day visit, Erdogan will take part in the VI summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, which is scheduled to take place in the Kazakh capital of Astana on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was scheduled to meet with Erdogan on Thursday to discuss Ukraine and bilateral relations.