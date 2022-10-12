UrduPoint.com

Turkish Leader Erdogan Arrives In Astana - Kazakh Presidential Press Office

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Turkish Leader Erdogan Arrives in Astana - Kazakh Presidential Press Office

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Kazakhstan on a state visit on Wednesday, the press office of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

"At the capital's airport, President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who arrived in Kazakhstan on a state visit, was met by the head of state, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev," the press service said on Twitter.

On Monday, the Kazakh foreign ministry said that during the two-day visit, Erdogan will take part in the VI summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, which is scheduled to take place in the Kazakh capital of Astana on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was scheduled to meet with Erdogan on Thursday to discuss Ukraine and bilateral relations.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Turkey Twitter Visit Astana Vladimir Putin Kazakhstan Tayyip Erdogan Asia Airport

Recent Stories

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods ..

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods to flood-hit areas

2 hours ago
 European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of ..

European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of Cuban Doctors in Italy - Repo ..

2 hours ago
 US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Fundi ..

US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Funding of Migrant Flights to Massa ..

2 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting ..

Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money lau ..

2 hours ago
 Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55b ..

Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55bln Needed to Help Fund 2023 Bu ..

2 hours ago
 Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premier ..

Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premiership

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.