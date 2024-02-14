Turkish Leader Lands In Cairo On First Visit In Over A Decade: Egypt TV
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in the Egyptian capital on Wednesday on his first visit since 2012, sealing a thaw in ties between the regional heavyweights
Erdogan was welcomed at Cairo airport by his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and the two men exchanged a handshake on the tarmac, live footage of his arrival showed.
Erdogan, an outspoken critic of Israel's conduct of the Gaza war, said Monday that he would discuss with Sisi efforts to halt the bloodshed.
Egypt has been hosting joint efforts with Qatar and the United States to broker a new truce between Israel and Palestinian group.
An Israel delegation was in Cairo on Tuesday while a Palestinian group's delegation was expected later Wednesday.
