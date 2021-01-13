UrduPoint.com
Turkish Leader Opens Telegram Account After Presidential Administration Quits WhatsApp

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 12:40 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has registered official accounts on Telegram and BIP messengers, the leader's press office said on Tuesday after it abandoned the WhatsApp messenger.

Developers of the WhatsApp messenger have updated the user agreement, adding a provision on personal data transfer to Facebook. The updated agreement says that WhatsApp, being part of the Facebook corporation, will share necessary information about users to analyze their habits and tastes. In response, Turkish users, including high-ranking officials, are actively switching to alternative messengers.

On Monday, Turkey's competition watchdog suspended the new WhatsApp user agreement in addition to launching its probe. Earlier on Tuesday, the Personal Data Protection board of Turkey launched a probe into WhatsApp and Facebook over their new privacy policy.

"Our president @RTErdogan is now on BIP and Telegram," the press office wrote on Twitter.

As of 19:30 on Tuesday, more than 77,000 people have subscribed to the presidential account on Telegram.

