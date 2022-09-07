UrduPoint.com

Turkish Leader Says West Cannot Underestimate Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2022 | 05:20 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Russia is not a country that can be underestimated, and the West should have thought about the energy crisis in advance, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

"I tell those who underestimate Russia: you are wrong. Russia is not a country that can be underestimated.

Russia has reduced natural gas supplies, prices in Europe have risen. Everyone is in thought. Why did not you think of this before? Here, of course, Russia will use all the means at its disposal when everyone attacks it. We hope to reach peace as soon as possible and stop this," Erdogan said at a joint press conference with his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic, in Belgrade.

