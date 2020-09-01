Turkish, Libyan Central Banks Sign Memorandum of Understanding

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) The Central Bank of Turkey signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Tripoli-based Central Bank of Libya on Monday, as confirmed in a press release.

"A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey and the Central Bank of Libya on 31 August 2020, laying the groundwork for continued cooperation in the field of central banking," the Turkish central bank said.

According to the press release, the signed MoU shows that the central banks aim to boost Turkey-Libya bilateral economic and financial cooperation.

Turkey and Libya's western-based Government of National Accord (GNA) have signed a number of cooperation deals and MoUs in recent years to strengthen economic, trade, military and maritime cooperation. Turkey is an active supporter of the GNA, which battles the rival Tobruk-based parliament and the Libyan National Army for power in the North African country.