Turkish, Libyan Red Crescents Agree To Boost Humanitarian Efforts In Libya - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) The Red Crescents of Turkey and Libya have agreed to join humanitarian efforts to address the Libyan crisis, Turkish Red Crescent President Kerem Kinik told Sputnik.

"We hold contact with the Libyan Red Crescent Society, and I just met with the Secretary-General of the Libyan Red Crescent Society in Geneva. We agreed to accelerate our joint efforts to reach needy people and rural areas in the countryside, mainly to provide health care and basic humanitarian assistance to the needy people. But it is a really complex crisis," Kinik, who is also a vice president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said.

According to Kinik, the most urgent needs in the region are a ceasefire and peace.

He also called on the international community to press the warring parties on their violations of international humanitarian law, of which include "targeting hospitals, healthcare facilities and public infrastructure," and hold those responsible to account.

The situation in Libya, which has been suffering from unrest and been divided between two governments since 2011, deteriorated in April when the Libyan National Army began an offensive on Tripoli, which is controlled by the UN-backed Government of National Accord. The latter swiftly announced a counteroperation.

The renewed violence has killed over 100 civilians and displaced more than 120,000, the United Nations said in September. The lives of almost 500,000 children are also at risk over the escalation in the area.

