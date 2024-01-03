Open Menu

Turkish Low-cost Carrier AJet To Start Operations In Summer Of 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Turkish low-cost carrier AJet to start operations in summer of 2024

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Fully owned by national flag carrier Turkish Airlines, low-cost carrier AJet is expected to start its operations at the beginning of this year's summer season, according to a statement posted on Türkiye’s Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) on Wednesday.

AJet was granted an air operator certificate by the country's civilian aviation authority on Tuesday, Turkish Airlines said.

"All application processes of our subsidiary AJet for obtaining an Air Operator Certificate within the framework of the Regulation on Commercial Air Transport Enterprises was completed and AJet was granted an Air Operator Certificate by the General Directorate of Civil Aviation (SHGM) on 02.01.2024," read the statement.

Related Topics

All

Recent Stories

Armed forces fully prepared to thwart any aggressi ..

Armed forces fully prepared to thwart any aggression: COAS

17 minutes ago
 Rizwan, Jamal star as Pakistan sets total of 313 i ..

Rizwan, Jamal star as Pakistan sets total of 313 in Sydney Test opener

27 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2024

5 hours ago
 President grieved over demise of ex-finance minist ..

President grieved over demise of ex-finance minister Sartaj Aziz

13 hours ago
 FM Jilani remembers late Sartaj Aziz for his intel ..

FM Jilani remembers late Sartaj Aziz for his intellectual prowess, selfless serv ..

13 hours ago
No chance of election delay, says Solangi

No chance of election delay, says Solangi

13 hours ago
 IFA's strict vigilance ensures quality food for ca ..

IFA's strict vigilance ensures quality food for capital residents

14 hours ago
 IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gives house to family of ..

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gives house to family of martyred ASI

14 hours ago
 Kashmir freedom struggle icon Prof. Nazir Shawl re ..

Kashmir freedom struggle icon Prof. Nazir Shawl remembered in condolence referen ..

14 hours ago
 Bismillah Tower's shope engulfed by fire in Karach ..

Bismillah Tower's shope engulfed by fire in Karachi

14 hours ago
 Kashmiris to observe right to self determination D ..

Kashmiris to observe right to self determination Day on Jan 5

14 hours ago

More Stories From World