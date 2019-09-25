Turkish Main Opposition Party to Hold Peace Conference on Syria on Saturday

(@FahadShabbir)

The Turkish main opposition party, Republican People's Party (CHP), will hold a peace conference on Syria in Istanbul on September 28, Turkish media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) The Turkish main opposition party, Republican People's Party (CHP), will hold a peace conference on Syria in Istanbul on September 28, Turkish media reported on Wednesday.

The conference will focus on the international dimension of the Syrian war, refugee issue, social integration efforts as well as roles of regional actors and local administrations, the Anadolu news agency reported.

"The conference aims to contribute to establishing lasting peace in Syria," CHP Deputy Chairman Veli Agbaba said at a news conference, as quoted by the media.

Syria has been mired in a civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups as well as militant and terrorist organizations. Turkey is a guarantor of the Syrian ceasefire, along with Russia and Iran.