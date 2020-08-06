UrduPoint.com
Turkish, Maltese Foreign Ministers Arrive In Libya For Working Visit

Muhammad Irfan 45 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

Turkish, Maltese Foreign Ministers Arrive in Libya for Working Visit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Maltese counterpart, Evarist Bartolo, on Thursday landed in Libya for a working visit, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the two top diplomats had bilateral talks in Malta.

"During the visit, issues on the joint agenda of the three countries will be discussed," the ministry said.

In late July, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar met with the interior affairs minister of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), Fethi Basaga, and Maltese National Security and Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri to discuss the current developments in Libya.

Turkey has been providing extensive military support to the UN-backed GNA since it requested assistance in late 2019. Ankara is also reportedly planning to establish two permanent military bases in Libya as part of its continued aid to the GNA.

Libya has been torn apart between two rival governments since the US-supported overthrow and assassination of the country's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The western part of the country, including the capital of Tripoli, is controlled by the GNA, while the eastern is held by the Tobruk-based parliament, which is supported by the Libyan National Army (LNA).

