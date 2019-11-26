Turkish man gets new arms in rare surgery

In a rare surgery, Turkish doctors on Tuesday transplanted two arms on a patient who had lost his limbs

ANTALYA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :In a rare surgery, Turkish doctors on Tuesday transplanted two arms on a patient who had lost his limbs.

The operation was performed at Akdeniz University Hospital in southern Antalya province where Oguz Simsek had registered his name four years ago. He had lost his arms while working at a solar power installation.

The new arms came from a donor who died in an accident and his family did not want to name him. The 25-year-old was operated by a team led by Dr.

Omer Ozcan.

In a news conference, Ozcan said the patient is in good condition, adding that it will take him six months to a year to be able to fully use his arms.

"There are no other centers and doctors in the world who have carried out such diverse transplants," he said. "We completed 10 transplants. It is important to continue successfully," he added. The hospital also carried out three other similar operations in the years 2010, 2012, and 2016, respectively.