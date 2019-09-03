UrduPoint.com
Turkish Man Jailed 27 Months For US Marine Equipment Exports To Iran - Justice Department

Umer Jamshaid 2 seconds ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 10:29 PM

A Turkish business executive has been sentenced to two years and three months in prison on charges of violating sanctions against Iran by exporting US marine equipment needed for high-speed, missile-armed attack boats to the Islamist Republic, the Department of Justice said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) A Turkish business executive has been sentenced to two years and three months in prison on charges of violating sanctions against Iran by exporting US marine equipment needed for high-speed, missile-armed attack boats to the Islamist Republic, the Department of Justice said on Tuesday.

"Resit Tavan, a Turkish Businessman and owner of the Istanbul-based Turkish business Ramor Dis Ticaret Ltd. (also known as the "Ramor Group") was sentenced on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Federal District Court in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to 27 months imprisonment in connection with his conviction for conspiracy to violate U.S. sanctions by exporting specialized marine equipment from the United States to Iran between 2013 to 2015," the Justice Department said in a press release.

Using his Turkish company Ramor Group, Tavan purchased a range of marine related equipment that had been manufactured by US companies, including high powered outboard engines, marine power generators and power boat propulsion equipment known as surface drives, on behalf of the Iran-based Qeshm Madkandalou Shipbuilding Cooperative (Madkanadalou), the release said.

Evidence introduced in court showed that Tavan worked in cooperation with Madkandalou to use US origin equipment to build a prototype high-speed missile attack boat for the Iranian naval forces, according to the release.

Tavan pleaded guilty on April 2. A co-defendant, Turkish national Fulya Kalafatoglu Oguzturk, remains at large as a fugitive.

