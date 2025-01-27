Open Menu

Turkish Manufacturing Capacity Utilization Rate Down In January

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2025 | 08:23 PM

Turkish manufacturing capacity utilization rate down in January

The capacity utilization rate of Türkiye's manufacturing industry reached 74.6% in January, according to data released on Monday by the Turkish Central Bank

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The capacity utilization rate of Türkiye's manufacturing industry reached 74.6% in January, according to data released on Monday by the Turkish Central Bank.

The figure was down 1.2 percentage points compared to last month.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the rate dropped by 0.8 percentage points to 74.8% in January.

Intermediate goods production had the highest utilization rate at 75.1%, while durable consumer goods recorded the lowest at 71.

1%.

The figures are derived from responses to a business tendency survey conducted among local manufacturing units.

The Turkish Central Bank reported that 1,745 companies participated in the survey this month, noting that the results reflect the participants' feedback and not the bank’s predictions or policy views.

The capacity utilization rate is a key indicator of how much of an industry's productive potential is being used, providing insights into overall economic activity.

Recent Stories

ADGM launches all-in-one mobile App

ADGM launches all-in-one mobile App

10 minutes ago
 DAE signs agreement with K2 Aviation

DAE signs agreement with K2 Aviation

25 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 'By the Star ..

Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 'By the Star' forum

25 minutes ago
 Chinese delegation, Punjab minister discuss agricu ..

Chinese delegation, Punjab minister discuss agriculture cooperation

39 seconds ago
 Political tensions shake up trade routes in fractu ..

Political tensions shake up trade routes in fractured West Africa

40 seconds ago
 DR Congo's Goma close to falling to militia, Rwand ..

DR Congo's Goma close to falling to militia, Rwanda troops: France

42 seconds ago
Palestinians return to north Gaza after breakthrou ..

Palestinians return to north Gaza after breakthrough on hostages

5 minutes ago
 DR Congo and Rwanda: fraught ties with decades-old ..

DR Congo and Rwanda: fraught ties with decades-old roots

43 seconds ago
 Human trafficker held

Human trafficker held

5 minutes ago
 Cold forecast for Lahore

Cold forecast for Lahore

5 minutes ago
 Anti-encroachment operation gears up

Anti-encroachment operation gears up

5 minutes ago
 PM, MNAs discuss development matters in Balochista ..

PM, MNAs discuss development matters in Balochistan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World