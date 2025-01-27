Turkish Manufacturing Capacity Utilization Rate Down In January
Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2025 | 08:23 PM
The capacity utilization rate of Türkiye's manufacturing industry reached 74.6% in January, according to data released on Monday by the Turkish Central Bank
ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The capacity utilization rate of Türkiye's manufacturing industry reached 74.6% in January, according to data released on Monday by the Turkish Central Bank.
The figure was down 1.2 percentage points compared to last month.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, the rate dropped by 0.8 percentage points to 74.8% in January.
Intermediate goods production had the highest utilization rate at 75.1%, while durable consumer goods recorded the lowest at 71.
1%.
The figures are derived from responses to a business tendency survey conducted among local manufacturing units.
The Turkish Central Bank reported that 1,745 companies participated in the survey this month, noting that the results reflect the participants' feedback and not the bank’s predictions or policy views.
The capacity utilization rate is a key indicator of how much of an industry's productive potential is being used, providing insights into overall economic activity.
Recent Stories
ADGM launches all-in-one mobile App
DAE signs agreement with K2 Aviation
Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 'By the Star' forum
Chinese delegation, Punjab minister discuss agriculture cooperation
Political tensions shake up trade routes in fractured West Africa
DR Congo's Goma close to falling to militia, Rwanda troops: France
Palestinians return to north Gaza after breakthrough on hostages
DR Congo and Rwanda: fraught ties with decades-old roots
Human trafficker held
Cold forecast for Lahore
Anti-encroachment operation gears up
PM, MNAs discuss development matters in Balochistan
More Stories From World
-
Political tensions shake up trade routes in fractured West Africa40 seconds ago
-
DR Congo's Goma close to falling to militia, Rwanda troops: France42 seconds ago
-
Palestinians return to north Gaza after breakthrough on hostages5 minutes ago
-
DR Congo and Rwanda: fraught ties with decades-old roots43 seconds ago
-
Student protesters block major road junction in Serbia capital23 seconds ago
-
EU renews Russia sanctions after Hungary stalling9 seconds ago
-
Sweden intercepts Bulgarian ship over damaged Baltic cable10 seconds ago
-
Lebanese try again to return to southern border villages46 minutes ago
-
Putin, Xi hail Lukashenko's victory amid Western condemnation46 minutes ago
-
US President Trump again urges OPEC to lower oil prices2 hours ago
-
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi inaugurates Pak Pavilion at Arab Health 202553 minutes ago
-
EU to agree easing Syria sanctions4 hours ago