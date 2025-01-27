Turkish manufacturing capacity utilization rate down in January

The capacity utilization rate of Türkiye's manufacturing industry reached 74.6% in January, according to data released on Monday by the Turkish Central Bank

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The capacity utilization rate of Türkiye's manufacturing industry reached 74.6% in January, according to data released on Monday by the Turkish Central Bank.

The figure was down 1.2 percentage points compared to last month.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the rate dropped by 0.8 percentage points to 74.8% in January.

Intermediate goods production had the highest utilization rate at 75.1%, while durable consumer goods recorded the lowest at 71.

1%.

The figures are derived from responses to a business tendency survey conducted among local manufacturing units.

The Turkish Central Bank reported that 1,745 companies participated in the survey this month, noting that the results reflect the participants' feedback and not the bank’s predictions or policy views.

The capacity utilization rate is a key indicator of how much of an industry's productive potential is being used, providing insights into overall economic activity.