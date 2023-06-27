Open Menu

Turkish Media Giants End Ties To Reuters Over Controversial Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2023 | 10:19 PM

Turkey's media giants Albayrak Media and TurkMedya announced Tuesday an end to partnership deals with Reuters after the global news agency published a controversial story alleging that the son of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was involved in influence peddling

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Turkey's media giants Albayrak Media and TurkMedya announced Tuesday an end to partnership deals with Reuters after the global news agency published a controversial story alleging that the son of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was involved in influence peddling.

Albayrak Media, which owns Yeni Safak, a popular conservative newspaper, the TVNET news channel and a dozen of monthly magazines, said on social media that it had "unilaterally terminated our contract with Reuters News Agency.

TurkMedya, which owns the Aksam, Gunes and Star dailies, 24tv, tv4 and tv360 news channels, said its contract with Reuters had also been terminated.

Reuters claimed in the story, published on Monday, that a Swedish affiliate of a US company had pledged to pay tens of millions of Dollars in kickbacks if Erdogan's youngest son Bilal helped it secure a dominant position in the Turkish market. The presidency's communications director, Fahrettin Altun, dismissed the allegations as totally unfounded.

