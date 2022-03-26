UrduPoint.com

Turkish Media Report About Mine-Like Object At Entrance To Bosphorus Strait

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2022 | 03:16 PM

Turkish Media Report About Mine-Like Object at Entrance to Bosphorus Strait

The movement of a mine-look object is observed at the entrance to the Bosphorus Strait, the Turkish newspaper Star reported on Saturday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) The movement of a mine-look object is observed at the entrance to the Bosphorus Strait, the Turkish newspaper Star reported on Saturday.

According to the newspaper, the object was seen by fishermen in the area of the Sariyer-Turkeli anchorage. The Turkish Coast Guard Command reportedly took measures against the object.

Last week, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that the Ukrainian military had installed about 420 mines at the entrance to the ports of Odessa, Ochakiv, Chornomorsk and Yuzhne since the beginning of the special operation in the country.

The FSB did not exclude the possibility of the drifting of mines to the Bosphorus Strait and further into the seas of the Mediterranean Basin.

According to the Hurriyet newspaper, the Turkish navy urged ships to track drifting mines following the FSB statement. In turn, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that the Defense Ministry was taking all necessary measures in connection with the information about drifting mines in the Black Sea.

