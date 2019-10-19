UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Military Accuses Kurdish Forces Of Violating Ceasefire In Northern Syria

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 03:42 PM

Turkish Military Accuses Kurdish Forces of Violating Ceasefire in Northern Syria

The Turkish Armed Forces accused on Saturday Kurdish militia of violating the 120-hour ceasefire agreement in the "safe zone" along the Turkish-Syrian border

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) The Turkish Armed Forces accused on Saturday Kurdish militia of violating the 120-hour ceasefire agreement in the "safe zone" along the Turkish-Syrian border.

"While the Turkish Armed Forces fully abide by the agreement to establish a safe zone, PKK (Kurdish Workers' Party) and YPG (People's Protection Units) terrorists have carried out 14 attacks in the last 36 hours," the Turkish military said in a post on Twitter.

A 120-hour ceasefire in the Turkish incursion into northeastern Syria was announced on Thursday after negotiations between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and a US delegation led by Vice President Mike Pence in Ankara. It will allow Syrian Kurdish militia to pull out of a 20-mile border area, which Turkey has designated as a "safe zone" and wants to move Syrian refugees to.

Under the deal, Turkey will pause all military action within Operation Peace Spring and halt the operation altogether upon completion of the withdrawal.

On October 9, Turkey began Operation Peace Spring shortly after US President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of US troops from Syria, stating it aimed to rid its southern border of Kurdish militia which it views as terrorists. The operation immediately drew criticism from the international community, while Damascus called it an occupation. Russia, which supports the Syrian government, called on Turkey to avoid escalation.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Turkey Twitter Damascus Trump Ankara Tayyip Erdogan October Border Post All From Government Refugee Agreement

Recent Stories

Adequate water intake necessary for healthy life: ..

4 minutes ago

PBM,PPAF to provide interest free loans to 25,000 ..

46 seconds ago

Moscow Expects Over 60 Delegations at Russia-Afric ..

6 minutes ago

ANF had submitted evidences against Rana Sanaulla ..

50 seconds ago

Internet gag affects online business in Occupied K ..

5 minutes ago

Three held for impersonating police officials in F ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.