Turkish Military Blames Kurdish Militants For Bomb Blast In Syria's Al-Bab

Sat 16th November 2019 | 06:40 PM

Turkish Military Blames Kurdish Militants for Bomb Blast in Syria's Al-Bab

The Turkish Ministry of National Defense has blamed Kurdish militants for a deadly bomb attack that rocked Syria's northern border town of al-Bab on Saturday, accusing them of using terrorist methods against civilians

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) The Turkish Ministry of National Defense has blamed Kurdish militants for a deadly bomb attack that rocked Syria's northern border town of al-Bab on Saturday, accusing them of using terrorist methods against civilians.

"Inhumane and uncivilised PKK/YPG terrorists continue to target innocent civilians using the same methods as DAESH [Arabic acronym for the Islamic State terrorist group, banned in Russia]. This time the terrorists detonated a car bomb in the Al-Bab bus terminal in the Op Euphrates Shield area, killing 10 civilians and injuring more than 15," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, a local source told Sputnik earlier in the day that no less than 13 people had been killed and 30 injured in the car bomb blast.

Ankara has been conducting its offensive in northeastern Syria since October 9 to create a "safe zone" there free of the Kurdish militia, viewed by Ankara as terrorists. In the first days, it took control of the Syrian border towns of Tal Abiad and Ras al-Ain.

On October 23, Turkey and Russia struck a memorandum that curbed the former from further expanding its zone of operation in the region. Russian military police and Syrian border guards, in turn, committed themselves to facilitate the withdrawal of Kurdish militia from an 18-mile border zone, outside the area of Operation Peace Spring.

