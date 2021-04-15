UrduPoint.com
Turkish Military Camp in Iraq, Erbil Airfield Subject to Missile Strikes - Source

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The military camp of the Turkish Armed Forces in Iraqi Kurdistan and the airfield in the city of Erbil were subject to missile attacks, a source in the Iraqi security agencies told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"A missile fell on the territory of the military camp of the Turkish Armed Forces in the city of Bashiqa," the source said, adding that there was no information about casualties.

"Another missile fell in a nearby village, as a result of which a civilian was wounded," the source said.

"The missile also fell near the Erbil airfield," he said.

The distance between Bashika and Erbil is about 90 kilometers (50 miles).

