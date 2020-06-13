Turkish Military Conducts Large-Scale Air, Naval Drills in Mediterranean- Defense Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) The Turkish navy and air forces have conducted large-scale military exercises in the international waters of the Mediterranean Sea, the country's Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"In an effort to practice and improve the uninterrupted conduct of long distance operational tasks directed by operations centers in Turkey, Turkish Naval and Air Forces conducted High Seas Exercises on 11 June 2020.

The exercise was jointly planned and successfully concluded," the statement read.

The ministry added that drills extended almost 2,000 kilometers (1,242 miles) away from Turkish territorial waters under the operational command of Combined Air Operations Center. The exercise included in-flight refueling.