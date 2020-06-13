UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Military Conducts Large-Scale Air, Naval Drills In Mediterranean- Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 01:30 AM

Turkish Military Conducts Large-Scale Air, Naval Drills in Mediterranean- Defense Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) The Turkish navy and air forces have conducted large-scale military exercises in the international waters of the Mediterranean Sea, the country's Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"In an effort to practice and improve the uninterrupted conduct of long distance operational tasks directed by operations centers in Turkey, Turkish Naval and Air Forces conducted High Seas Exercises on 11 June 2020.

The exercise was jointly planned and successfully concluded," the statement read.

The ministry added that drills extended almost 2,000 kilometers (1,242 miles) away from Turkish territorial waters under the operational command of Combined Air Operations Center. The exercise included in-flight refueling.

Related Topics

Turkey June 2020 From

Recent Stories

Brazilian Ferreira wins main draw of UAE Warriors ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss develo ..

1 hour ago

UAE sends medical aid to Chile in fight against CO ..

4 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed delivers keynote address at UN ..

4 hours ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 44,000 additiona ..

4 hours ago

Ali Zafar urges PM, Punjab govt to impose strict l ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.