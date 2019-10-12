UrduPoint.com
Turkish Military Coordinating Actions In Syria With US Colleagues - Defense Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 03:44 PM

Turkey's military is coordinating efforts with the United States in its recently launched military operation in north Syria, therefore allegations that Turkey is deliberately targeting US forces in the region are unfounded, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) Turkey's military is coordinating efforts with the United States in its recently launched military operation in north Syria, therefore allegations that Turkey is deliberately targeting US forces in the region are unfounded, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Saturday.

On Friday, the US Department of Defense said that US troops near the Turkey-Syria border city of Kobane had come under artillery fire from Turkish forces. No US troops were injured.

"There cannot be any talk about [Turkey intentionally] firing upon US and Coalition in Syria. [Turkey's] general staff is taking the necessary steps in coordinating with the US side," Akar said, as cited by the Anadolu news agency.

Earlier on Saturday, the Turkish Defense Ministry said it took necessary measures to prevent damage from being inflicted on a US observation post that was located near the positions of Kurdish-led forces whom Turkey attacked with reciprocal fire.

On Wednesday, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in Syria's north, hitting the predominantly-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). Turkey justified its actions by claiming that the SDF was affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which Ankara designates as a terrorist organization. The operation has been condemned by Syria, most Arab nations and Western countries.

