Turkish Military Delivering Strikes on Syrian Army After Death of 22 Soldiers in Idlib

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The Turkish military is using combat aircraft and ground forces to fire on Syrian army targets after the death of 22 Turkish soldiers in Syria's Idlib, Turkey's presidential communications director Fahrettin Altun said after a security meeting on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Turkish Hatay Province Governor Rahmi Dogan said 22 Turkish soldiers had been killed in a Syrian air strike in Idlib.

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan convened a security meeting on Thursday evening, which was attended by the heads of security agencies and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

"Our army is using aircraft and ground forces to fire on Syrian army targets," Altun said in a statement.

Turkey also called on the international community and participants in the Astana process to take responsibility to stop the "crimes against humanity committed by the Syrian regime."