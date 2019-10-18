UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Military Demines Combat Zone In Northern Syria After Ceasefire - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 11:31 PM

Turkish Military Demines Combat Zone in Northern Syria After Ceasefire - Defense Ministry

The Turkish military is clearing the area in northeastern Syria where fighting as part of Operation Peace Spring took place of mines following the announcement of a temporary ceasefire agreement, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) The Turkish military is clearing the area in northeastern Syria where fighting as part of Operation Peace Spring took place of mines following the announcement of a temporary ceasefire agreement, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Friday.

On Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US Vice President Mike Pence reached an agreement to implement a 120-hour ceasefire in northeast Syria to allow the withdrawal of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) from the Turkish border area.

"In northern Syria, where Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring, our special forces continue to clear the area of mines and improvised bombs placed by the PKK [Kurdistan Workers' Party] terrorists as they threaten military as well as civilians," the ministry said.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria on October 9 with the aim of targeting the PKK and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). The Syrian authorities have condemned Turkey's occupation policy, while Russia, Syria's key ally, has warned that Turkey should avoid actions that could hamper the ongoing Syrian peace process.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Turkey Tayyip Erdogan October Border From Agreement

Recent Stories

MOFAIC warns Emiratis against travel to Lebanon

1 hour ago

Pb govt providing resources for rooting out dengue ..

13 seconds ago

Farmers must refrain from burning paddy stubbles

15 seconds ago

Sindh Human Rights Commission for 'Anti Karo-Kari ..

18 seconds ago

No compromise to be made on process of accountabil ..

21 seconds ago

Death Toll in Mosque Blasts in Afghanistan's Nanga ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.