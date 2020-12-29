UrduPoint.com
Turkish Military Depart For Azerbaijan To Work In Joint Monitoring Center On Karabakh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 11:17 PM

Turkish servicemen left for Azerbaijan to work in a joint monitoring center on Karabakh with their Russian colleagues, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Turkish servicemen left for Azerbaijan to work in a joint monitoring center on Karabakh with their Russian colleagues, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said.

"Our staff went to Azerbaijan to work in the monitoring center. After the center starts functioning, one our general and 35 officers will work there," Akar said, as quoted by the NTV broadcaster.

