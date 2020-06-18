Turkish Military Destroys Over 150 PKK Targets in Northern Iraq - Defense Ministry

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 12:26 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The Turkish forces have hit over 150 positions of the Kurdish-led armed units as part of its new military operation, Claw-Tiger, in northern Iraq launched earlier in the day, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The Turkish offensive targets the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has been designated as a terrorist organization by Ankara, and its branch, the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG).

"During the first stage of the offensive, more than 150 terrorist targets were destroyed, with self-propelled artillery mounts and anti-air-missile launchers being used," the ministry said, adding that it had attacked PKK's positions in the Iraqi region of Haftanin.

According to the ministry, the Turkish security forces are supported by the Air Force, ATAK helicopters and unmanned combat aerial vehicles in the operation.

On Monday, the Turkish Defense Ministry said that it had destroyed 81 PKK positions and hit the movement's bases in Iraq's Sinjar, Qandil, Zap, Avasin-Basyan, Karacak and Hakurk during Ankara's large-scale operation Claw-Eagle.

In response, the Iraqi armed forces condemned Turkey for "a flagrant violation" of the country's sovereignty. The Iraqi Foreign Ministry has summoned Turkish ambassador Fatih Yildiz and handed a note of protest over to him amid the attacks.

