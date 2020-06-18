Turkish Military Destroys Over 500 PKK Targets in Northern Iraq - Reports

The Turkish armed forces have destroyed more than 500 positions of Kurdish-led armed units as part of a new military operation, Claw-Tiger, in northern Iraq, the official Anadolu news agency reported on Thursday, citing security sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The Turkish armed forces have destroyed more than 500 positions of Kurdish-led armed units as part of a new military operation, Claw-Tiger, in northern Iraq, the official Anadolu news agency reported on Thursday, citing security sources.

According to the news agency, F-16 jets, howitzers and rockets have been involved in the operation. After the strikes, the Turkish military conducted an infiltration operation to hit the militia's hideouts from land and air.

Turkey launched operation Claw-Tiger in northern Iraq on Wednesday, citing "recently attempted increased harassment and attacks on our police station and base areas," which it blames on the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and "other terrorist elements.

" On Thursday, the Defense Ministry reported about 150 destroyed PKK targets.

Separately, the country announced on Monday the start of Operation Claw-Eagle in the same region to destroy caves where PPK militants take shelter.

Turkey considers the PKK a terrorist organization responsible for staging attacks on the military and civilians.

The Iraqi armed forces have earlier condemned Ankara's operations as "a flagrant violation" of the country's sovereignty.