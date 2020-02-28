UrduPoint.com
Turkish Military Died In Idlib Exclusively Outside Observation Posts - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 07:07 PM

All the Turkish soldiers who fell victims to the recent air strike in Syria's Idlib died outside observation posts, although they should have stayed there, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, following Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting with the country's Security Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) All the Turkish soldiers who fell victims to the recent air strike in Syria's Idlib died outside observation posts, although they should have stayed there, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, following Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting with the country's Security Council.

"None of the Turkish soldiers present at the posts was injured or even subject to any danger. The tragic incidents of Turkish military's deaths happened in the areas where terrorist groups were conducting their offensives, which include multiple foreign contractors, including citizens of the former Soviet Union.

The Turkish side has not briefed us on the presence of Turkish military there, despite repeated requests," Peskov said.

During the Syrian army's attack on the terrorists, in which Turkish soldiers were killed, Russia was doing everything possible to ensure Turkish servicemen safety at observation posts, Peskov added.

He also said that Turkish troops present in Syria should prevent terrorists' aggression on Russian military facilities but fail to control a major part of these facilities.

