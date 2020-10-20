UrduPoint.com
Turkish Military Disbands Major Stronghold In Syria's Hama Province - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 01:06 PM

The command of the Turkish military has decided to abolish its stronghold No.9 near the town of Morek in Syria's western province of Hama, the Damascus-based Al Watan newspaper reported, citing sources in the opposition

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The command of the Turkish military has decided to abolish its stronghold No.9 near the town of Morek in Syria's western province of Hama, the Damascus-based Al Watan newspaper reported, citing sources in the opposition.

Turkey decided to liquidate the stronghold, one of its largest in the Idlib de-escalation zone, after the military post was surrounded by the Syrian army for a long period, rendering it dysfunctional, the news outlet reported, adding that the existence of the stronghold has "contributed to low morale among Ankara's allies in this part of Syria.

"The withdrawal of personnel and equipment is scheduled for this night, if there are no emergency situations. The necessary equipment to transport armored vehicles and tanks is already in place," the source said.

The post contingent, along with the military equipment, are planned to be transferred deep into the territories controlled by armed pro-Turkish gangs in the city of Idlib.

Starting mid-September, the Turkish army reinforced its position in the de-escalation zone by deploying 10 military columns across the border, the newspaper added.

