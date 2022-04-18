UrduPoint.com

Turkish Military Eliminates Large Number Of PKK Militants In Northern Iraq - Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2022 | 04:09 PM

Turkish armed forces have started a new phase of its military operation in northern Iraq, during which it eliminated a large number of militants from the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday

"Our personnel have successfully completed their mission. Shelters, bunkers, caves, tunnels, ammunition depots and so-called terrorist headquarters were successfully destroyed by the air force and armored infantry fighting vehicles," Akar said in a statement.

The minister went on to say that the operation was launched "with the purpose of preventing terrorist attacks from Iraq's north and ensuring security of the borders," adding that "at the moment all planned tasks are accomplished.

"

The military conflict between Turkey and PKK began in 1984 and entered one of its deadliest phases in 2015. PKK military bases are located in the northern part of Iraq, which are being targeted by the Turkish armed forces. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that since July 2015, 6,000 PKK members have been killed in Turkey and 6,900 outside the country's borders. Turkey has lost more than 1,200 military personnel.

