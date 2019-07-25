The Turkish military and the National Intelligence Organization have found the organizers of the assassination attempt against a Turkish diplomat in Iraq, Daily Sabah newspaper reported on Thursday citing a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The Turkish military and the National Intelligence Organization have found the organizers of the assassination attempt against a Turkish diplomat in Iraq, Daily Sabah newspaper reported on Thursday citing a statement.

Last week, a Turkish diplomat was killed by a gunshot at a restaurant in the Iraqi city of Erbil.

According to media reports earlier this week, two of the three suspects were detained by the regional authorities.