Turkish Military Finds Masterminds Behind Attack On Country's Diplomat In Iraq - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 10 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 02:51 PM

Turkish Military Finds Masterminds Behind Attack on Country's Diplomat in Iraq - Reports

The Turkish military and the National Intelligence Organization have found the organizers of the assassination attempt against a Turkish diplomat in Iraq, Daily Sabah newspaper reported on Thursday citing a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The Turkish military and the National Intelligence Organization have found the organizers of the assassination attempt against a Turkish diplomat in Iraq, Daily Sabah newspaper reported on Thursday citing a statement.

Last week, a Turkish diplomat was killed by a gunshot at a restaurant in the Iraqi city of Erbil.

According to media reports earlier this week, two of the three suspects were detained by the regional authorities.

