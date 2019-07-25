- Home
- Turkish Military Finds Masterminds Behind Attack on Country's Diplomat in Iraq - Reports
Muhammad Irfan 10 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 02:51 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The Turkish military and the National Intelligence Organization have found the organizers of the assassination attempt against a Turkish diplomat in Iraq, Daily Sabah newspaper reported on Thursday citing a statement.
Last week, a Turkish diplomat was killed by a gunshot at a restaurant in the Iraqi city of Erbil.
According to media reports earlier this week, two of the three suspects were detained by the regional authorities.