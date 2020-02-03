Turkish Military Loses 6 in Clashes With Syrian Army in Idlib - Turkish Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) The Turkish military lost a total of six people in clashes with Syrian government forces in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone, Turkey's Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Turkish NTV broadcaster reported that four Turkish troops were killed and nine injured in clashes with Syrian government forces in Idlib.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara had launched retaliatory attacks on Syrian positions in Idlib.

"One of our military and one civilian personnel, who were sent to Idlib to prevent clashes and were injured as a result of intensive shelling [from the Syrian army], died, bringning the death toll to six," the ministry said.