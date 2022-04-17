Turkish Military Neutralizes 13 Kurdish Militants in Syria - Defense Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2022) Turkish troops have neutralized 13 Kurdish militants as part of Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria, the Turkish defense ministry said on Sunday.

"The Turkish military's special forces have neutralized 13 militants from the Syrian wing of the PKK (Kurdistan Workers' Party) terrorists - YPG (Kurdish People's Protection Units) in northeastern Syria. The terrorists were trying to enter the area of the Peace Spring operation but we promptly stopped," the ministry said in a statement.

The PKK is a Kurdish far-left militant and political group based in Turkey and Iraq.

The YPG is the military wing of the Democratic Union Party, a Kurdish democratic confederalist political party established in Syria and considered one of the most important Kurdish opposition parties in the country. Turkey has designated the PKK and the YPG as a single terrorist organization.

The Turkish government has been fighting the PKK, which seeks to establish Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, since the early 1980s. The PKK and Turkey signed a ceasefire agreement in 2013, but it collapsed just two years later over several terror attacks that Ankara blamed on the Kurds.