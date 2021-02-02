Turkish Military Opens Artillery Fire in Syrian Province of Raqqah - State Media

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The settlement of Sayda, located in the north of the Syrian province of Raqqah, has come under artillery fire launched by the Turkish forces, Syria's state-owned broadcasting corporation reported on Tuesday.

The Turkish military hit Sayda and a stretch of the M4 highway in Raqqa's area of Ain Issa with heavy artillery, according to the broadcaster.

Illegal armed groups backed by the Turkish army continue to control part of the border area in the north of such Syrian provinces as Raqqah, Aleppo and al-Hasakah.

Attacks on the Arab nation's settlements are regularly carried out under the pretext of Ankara's military campaign against Kurdish armed units.