BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Turkey's operation in northern Iraq poses a threat to the middle Eastern country's national security, the Iraqi presidential office said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Ankara announced it had started a new military operation against the Kurds in northern Iraq, using special forces and military aviation.

"The presidential office is following with concern the ongoing Turkish operations on Iraqi territory in the Kurdistan region and regards them as a violation of Iraqi sovereignty and a threat to Iraq's national security," the office said in a statement.