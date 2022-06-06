UrduPoint.com

Turkish Military Operation In Syria To Be Discussed At Lavrov's Visit To Ankara - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2022 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) Turkey's possible military operation in northern Syria will be discussed during the visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Ankara on June 8, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Late last month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that the Turkish military was preparing to launch a new anti-terrorist operation in Syria to secure Turkey's southern border. As Erdogan stated, the operation's goal would be the creation of a 30-kilometer (20-mile) safe zone along the Turkish-Syrian border. The operation is expected to take place in four regions of Syria.

"We can assume with a high degree of certainty that this topic will be discussed by the minister during his upcoming contacts," Peskov told reporters.

