Turkish Military Operations In Northern Syria To Soon Move To Next Stage - Erdogan

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 07:17 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared on Tuesday that the next phase of military operations in northern Syria following Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch would soon begin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared on Tuesday that the next phase of military operations in northern Syria following Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch would soon begin.

On Sunday, Erdogan announced that Ankara would be launching a new military operation east of the Euphrates River in Syria targeting the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), saying that Moscow and Washington had already been informed of its plans.

"We'll move the process which we started with the Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations [in northern Syria] forward to a different phase very soon," Erdogan said, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

On Friday, Turkey's Foreign Ministry said that if the United States failed to find common ground with Ankara, the latter would have to create a safe zone in Syria on its own to protect its border.

"We expect clear steps from the U.S. over ... halting of arming of the PKK/YPG [Kurdish] terror groups," Erdogan said.

The territory to the east of the Euphrates is currently controlled by the self-defense forces, which mainly include Kurdish-led militia and are backed by the United States.

Turkey has repeatedly launched operations against the Kurds in the southeast of the country as well as in the northern parts of Iraq and Syria. This crackdown on Kurdish militias started in Turkey in 2015, resulting in massive casualties, which include civilians.

Back in 2018, the Turkey-led Operation Olive Branch started in the predominantly-Kurdish district of Afrin in northern Syria. In March this year, Ankara announced an operation against the Kurdistan Workers' Party, designated by Ankara as a terrorist organization, in northern Iraq.

In January, US President Donald Trump proposed the establishment of a buffer safe zone as a solution to decrease tensions between Turkey and the YPG. Negotiations on the safe zone continue as the two countries have yet to reach a final agreement on how wide the safe zone should be and what Ankara's role in Syria would be.

