UrduPoint.com

Turkish Military Plans New 'Anti-Terrorist Operations' - Security Council

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2022 | 11:30 PM

Turkish Military Plans New 'Anti-Terrorist Operations' - Security Council

The Turkish armed forces plan to conduct new "anti-terrorist operations," the Security Council said on Thursday, adding that they are not against the territorial integrity of other countries

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) The Turkish armed forces plan to conduct new "anti-terrorist operations," the Security Council said on Thursday, adding that they are not against the territorial integrity of other countries.

"It has been stated that the operations that are being developed or will be developed on our southern borders do not affect the territorial integrity of our neighbors and are a necessity of national security," the council said after its meeting.

Recent Stories

Two suicides spark alarm in Hyderabad

Two suicides spark alarm in Hyderabad

3 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court orders DPOs to release detenues

Lahore High Court orders DPOs to release detenues

3 minutes ago
 NATO to Exclude Russia From Its Strategic Partners ..

NATO to Exclude Russia From Its Strategic Partners in New Concept Document - Sto ..

3 minutes ago
 UK's Digital Regulator Launches Probe Into Google' ..

UK's Digital Regulator Launches Probe Into Google's Unfair Competitive Policy

3 minutes ago
 Govt notifies transfer of officers

Govt notifies transfer of officers

3 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy's Conditions on Resumption of Talks With ..

Zelenskyy's Conditions on Resumption of Talks With Russia 'Not Serious' - Lavrov

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.