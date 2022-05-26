Turkish Military Plans New 'Anti-Terrorist Operations' - Security Council

The Turkish armed forces plan to conduct new "anti-terrorist operations," the Security Council said on Thursday, adding that they are not against the territorial integrity of other countries

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) The Turkish armed forces plan to conduct new "anti-terrorist operations," the Security Council said on Thursday, adding that they are not against the territorial integrity of other countries.

"It has been stated that the operations that are being developed or will be developed on our southern borders do not affect the territorial integrity of our neighbors and are a necessity of national security," the council said after its meeting.